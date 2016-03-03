News your way: Clay County Progress introduces new website

The Clay County Progress is pleased to present two exciting upgrades to its service: our brand new website and e-Edition, a digital version of our newspaper.

Existing subscribers will have full access to the new website and e-Edition. You will no longer be required to remember a number for your username. You will need to verify your subscription and create a new username and password to access the e-edtion. To verify your subscription click here .

E-Edition is an exact replica of the printed edition of The Clay County Progress in a popular, flipbook format. It is the best way for out-of-town subscribers to access timely community news, and no matter where you live, e-Edition is easy and convenient. E-Edition is easy and convenient, delivered right to your email inbox and there’s nothing to download — just click the edition and begin reading.

We encourage you to visit ClayCountyProgress.com to check out the new e-Edition, read breaking community news stories, learn more about local events and more. Do all this from the convenience of your computer, phone, iPad or any other mobile device.

Thank you again for being a loyal reader and subscriber. We are always looking for ways to bring you better products.

We hope you enjoy the new website and e-Edition.