Day of adventure for Jacket runners

Zach Moss • Photo submitted Surrounded by challengers, Kaysen Krieger carries the black and Vegas gold colors to ninth place finish. Krieger will now compete in the state championship meet. Members of the Hayesville Yellow Jacket high school cross country team gathered at the HHS campus Saturday, Jan. 16 to load the bus to head to Bryson City for the Western Regional championships. The… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.