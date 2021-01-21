Body

Etheleen Russell, 81, of Forest Park, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Towns County, Ga. to the late Leonard and Lula Anderson Burrell. Etheleen was a sewing machine operator.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, William Russell, and one sister, Katheleen Burrell. She is survived by her husband, Walter Russell; one son, Kevin Russell, of Forest Park.; one stepdaughter, Sherry Griggs, of Forest Park; three grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Denny Moss will officiate. Pallbearers will be Zack and Michael Griggs, Carroll Holbrooks, Fletcher Bradley, Richard Fields and Alvin Maney. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.