Randall Wayne Cheek, 53, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at his residence. Randall was the son of the late Wayne and Lougene Allison Cheek.

He was a caregiver, enjoyed cooking and family gatherings.

He is survived by uncles and aunts, Donald and Merlene Allison, of Jasper, Ga.; Willis Allison, of Brasstown, N.C., and Sara Cabe, of Hayesville; and several cousins. Due to COVID a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.