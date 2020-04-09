Body

Richard “Dick” H. Rose, 77, part-time resident of Hayesville, passed away in his Roswell, Ga. home on March 25, 2020.

He was born in Hyde Park, N.Y. and graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in Mechanical En- gineering. He wed his high school sweetheart, Edna, to whom he was married for 54 years. Together they lived in Stonington, Conn. where he followed his lifelong passion for boating. After a few years they moved to Cincinnati,

followed by Atlanta, where he retired.

Richard is survived by his wife, Edna; sister, Sandy Welke; daughters, Erica and Jessica; and four grandchildren.

Although he had visited all 50 states, his heart belonged in Hayesville. He enjoyed sharing the cabin at the lake with family and friends. In recent years trips to the West Coast and Dollywood were treasured memories.

A private service was held in Roswell.