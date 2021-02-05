Body

Eula Mae Cobb, 79, of Hayesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. She had lived on Qualla Road most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Daniel James “D.J.” and Bessie Griggs Cobb.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Wiggins and a son, Charles K. “Bou” Wiggins. She was the last surviving of her twelve brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Laney and husband, Kevin, of Murphy, and Danielle Knight and husband, Trevor, of Flowery Branch, Ga., and two grandsons, Leim and Lincoln Knight. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of all arrangements.