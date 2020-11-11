WCU hires former Oregon State athletic director

Body

By Daniel Hooker

Guest Writer

Western Carolina and Director of Athletics Alex Gary have welcomed Oregon State Senior Associate Athletics Director Kyle Pifer as deputy athletics director and chief operating officer Thursday.

A member of the WCU Athletics Senior Staff and second in command within the department, Pifer will manage and coordinate all internal functions for the Catamounts including business and budgetary operations, sport administration, human resources, equipment and facility operations.

Pifer, who officially starts at WCU on Monday, Nov. 16, is a skilled college athletics administrator that has spent the past 18 years of his professional career working in higher education and intercollegiate athletics. Most recently as the senior associate AD for compliance at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Pifer possesses a vast experience within on-campus and department operations including a wealth of knowledge on NCAA compliance.

Pifer was also particularly influential in the development of Oregon’s States emerging track & field program, rekindling the program after a nearly 20-year hiatus from the sport sponsorship.