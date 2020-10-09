Winners named

Body

The Bethel-Guidry College Golf Tournament sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church of Hayesville took place Sept. 26 at the Mountain Harbour Golf Course. The following golfers won contests held before and during the tournament:

Putting contest: Pat List

Longest drives: Ed Moore and Maddison Logan

Closest to pin: Nick Fisk and Diana Azor.

Low score foursome: Larry Owens, Jason Brooks, Randy Bennett and Tony Chiofolo.

On behalf of all the Clay and Towns County scholarship recipients, Good Shepherd would like to thank everyone that participated as volunteers, hole sponsors or playing in our tournament and to tournament organizers Jose Aria and Sanford Freeman.