Courtesy of YHC Athletics
Photo courtesy of Kelli Graves
Photo courtesy of Kelli Graves

News Stories

Meeting is planned for Small Town

Last year was productive for Hayesville’s Small Town program with the formation of Historic Hayesville, Inc.

Clay County earns top ratings in Southeast tourism magazine

Not only does Clay County have some of the best biking trails, but it also has the best fly-fishing and flat water in the area, according to readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors.

Suspect sentenced to more than 250 months

During the Jan. 2 session of Cherokee County Superior Court the Honorable Judge William H.

Sports

Catamounts Claim Two Individual Titles at ETSU Invitational

A pair of Western Carolina women’s track & field team members claimed individual titles on the final day of the ETSU Invitational.
Courtesy of YHC Athletics

Braves hand Young Harris first PBC loss of season

Nigel Grant scored 22 points to lead the University of North Carolina at Pembroke men's basketball team to a 90-74 Peach Belt Conference victory over Young Harris College Saturday (Jan.

Trav's top five: January 16

1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

Obituaries

Garland Edwin 'Junior' White

Garland Edwin “Junior” White, 75, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in a Chattanooga, Tenn. hospital.

Melvin Bitter

 At the grand age of 96, Melvin Bitter passed away from this earthly life to his long anticipated heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Robert 'Butch' Staton

Robert "Butch" Staton, 71, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Clay County Care Center.

Clay County Progress

Mailing Address: PO Box 828, Hayesville, NC 28904
Physical Address: 43 Main Street, Hayesville, NC 28904
Phone: 828-389-8431
Fax: 828-389-9997

Follow Us