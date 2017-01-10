1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

Progress photo by Lorrie Ross

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino planning convention center, hotel expansion

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort representatives said that funding for construction of a convention center and fourth hotel tower was approved by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council

‘Small Town’ board projects highlighted

“We’ve made a lot of progress from this time last year,” said Sandy Zimmerman, chairing the first board meeting of the new year for the Small Town Main Street group which met at the Clay County C

Murphy man accused of child sexual assault

An investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an 81-year-old Murphy man who faces charges of sexual assault involving a child. On Jan.

Wrestling team gains valuable experience in Cherokee

Hayesville wrestlers competing in Cherokee are from left, Jesse Patterson, Thomas Cothren, Hunter Hughes, Keith Cook, Tyler Swagner, Ralph Pelletier and Colton Martin.

William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr.

William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr., 76, of Elberton, Ga. passed away Jan. 16, 2017 after an extended illness.

Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants

Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants, 81, of Hayesville and formerly of St. James, Minn. and Davie, Fla., passed away on Nov. 25, 2016 from a long battle with cancer.

Justine Lucy Jones Rozier

Justine Lucy Jones Rozier, 95, died Jan. 12, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born in Ashland, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Anna E. Nicholls Jones and John Paul Jones.

