1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

The 28th Annual Clay County Community Awards program held at Hinton Center on Jan. 12 was not just a time for good food and laughter, but a time for acknowledging the hard work of many.
The Lady Yellow Jackets had a busy week with four games scheduled in five days. It’s rare for a team to have four games scheduled in a week and is a challenge both physically and mentally.
William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr., 76, of Elberton, Ga. passed away Jan. 16, 2017 after an extended illness.
Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants, 81, of Hayesville and formerly of St. James, Minn. and Davie, Fla., passed away on Nov. 25, 2016 from a long battle with cancer.
Justine Lucy Jones Rozier, 95, died Jan. 12, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born in Ashland, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Anna E. Nicholls Jones and John Paul Jones.
