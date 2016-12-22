1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

News Stories
Whether Clay County should undertake an expansion to the county’s popular recreation park on Ball Park Drive has been a topic of contention in recent meetings of the county board of commissioners
By Lorraine Bennett
New York drops a giant crystal ball, while Atlanta drops a giant peach. At Clay’s Corner in Brasstown, the New Year’s Eve celebration concludes with the drop of an opossum.
By Lorrie Ross
When Clay County law enforcement officers on Thursday responded to a call to be on the look out for a Honda Civic, they found more than the car.
By Becky Long
Sports
The Western Carolina men’s basketball team never trailed Wednesday afternoon inside the Ramsey Center but the visiting Lions of Mars Hill kept the game close before a late run pushed the lead out
Once again, about the time I finally get used to writing a certain year, someone decides to change it.
Head coach Tammy Dills and her staff have had their team playing lights out so far this year but the basketball season is a long one, especially when a team has a target on their back as Hayesvil
Obituaries
Michael “Snowball” Carlan, 55, of Hayesville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, N.C.
Jo Ann Eads Goodman, 63, of Hayesville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bruce Taylor, age 60, of Brasstown, NC passed away Monday, December 12, 2016 at his home.
