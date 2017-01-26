1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

News Stories

Park historian to present lecture at college

Dr. Anne Mitchell Whisnant, a leading historian on United States National Parks, will present the annual Heinze Lecture at Young Harris College at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.

Students design, plant tulip garden

Hayesville Middle School’s seventh grade students are participating in planting and monitoring a Journey North Tulip Garden this year. 

Baroque concert to be held

The Brasstown Concert Association welcomes 2017 with a performance by the Jewel Tones, an ensemble of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.

JV boys seek elusive conference victory

The Hayesville junior varsity men took the court for three games last week and despite continued improvement, came up short in all three contests. 

Rough week for Jackets

The growing pains continued last week for a young Yellow Jackets varsity basketball team. Hayesville struggled at home in a Smoky Mountain Conference showdown with Cherokee.
Offensive struggles continue for Lady Jackets

A pattern is developing for Hayesville’s varsity Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team and it’s not a good one.

William Fred McCray

William Fred McCray, 89, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in an Asheville hospital. He was born March 18, 1927 to Willard Burton McCray and Tilda Elizabeth McCray.

Roger John Kriessler

Roger John Kriessler, 99, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in a Blairsville, Ga. hospital.

Betty June Creamer

Betty June Creamer, 83, of Macon County, N.C. and formerly of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Macon County.

