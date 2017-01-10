1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

News Stories
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort representatives said that funding for construction of a convention center and fourth hotel tower was approved by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council
Hayesville wrestlers competing in Cherokee are from left, Jesse Patterson, Thomas Cothren, Hunter Hughes, Keith Cook, Tyler Swagner, Ralph Pelletier and Colton Martin.
William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr., 76, of Elberton, Ga. passed away Jan. 16, 2017 after an extended illness.
Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants, 81, of Hayesville and formerly of St. James, Minn. and Davie, Fla., passed away on Nov. 25, 2016 from a long battle with cancer.
Justine Lucy Jones Rozier, 95, died Jan. 12, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born in Ashland, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Anna E. Nicholls Jones and John Paul Jones.
