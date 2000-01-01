1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

Progress photo by Lorrie Ross
Task Force preparing for August eclipse

Later this year, the afternoon sky will become totally dark for more than two minutes while a total solar eclipse sweeps a narrow path across the United States.

Wife faces attempted murder charge

HONORING community service

The 28th Annual Clay County Community Awards program held at Hinton Center on Jan. 12 was not just a time for good food and laughter, but a time for acknowledging the hard work of many.

JV Yellow Jackets struggle in new year

The turn of the calendar to 2017 has found Hayesville’s JV team struggling to find consistency in their games.
Lady Jackets have a tough week

The Lady Yellow Jackets had a busy week with four games scheduled in five days. It’s rare for a team to have four games scheduled in a week and is a challenge both physically and mentally.

Swim team competes in Clarkesville

The men’s and women’s swim teams for Hayesville High School competed at Clarkesville Aquatics Center in Georgia on Jan. 14.

Obituaries

William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr.

William T. "Bill" Henson, Sr., 76, of Elberton, Ga. passed away Jan. 16, 2017 after an extended illness.

Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants

Leroy "Lee" Heslekrants, 81, of Hayesville and formerly of St. James, Minn. and Davie, Fla., passed away on Nov. 25, 2016 from a long battle with cancer.

Justine Lucy Jones Rozier

Justine Lucy Jones Rozier, 95, died Jan. 12, 2017 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born in Ashland, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Anna E. Nicholls Jones and John Paul Jones.

