1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

News Stories
Dr. Anne Mitchell Whisnant, a leading historian on United States National Parks, will present the annual Heinze Lecture at Young Harris College at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.
Hayesville Middle School’s seventh grade students are participating in planting and monitoring a Journey North Tulip Garden this year.
The Brasstown Concert Association welcomes 2017 with a performance by the Jewel Tones, an ensemble of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.
Sports
The Hayesville junior varsity men took the court for three games last week and despite continued improvement, came up short in all three contests.
The growing pains continued last week for a young Yellow Jackets varsity basketball team. Hayesville struggled at home in a Smoky Mountain Conference showdown with Cherokee.
A pattern is developing for Hayesville’s varsity Lady Yellow Jacket basketball team and it’s not a good one.
Obituaries
William Fred McCray, 89, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in an Asheville hospital. He was born March 18, 1927 to Willard Burton McCray and Tilda Elizabeth McCray.
Roger John Kriessler, 99, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in a Blairsville, Ga. hospital.
Betty June Creamer, 83, of Macon County, N.C. and formerly of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Macon County.
