News Stories
Last year was productive for Hayesville’s Small Town program with the formation of Historic Hayesville, Inc.
Not only does Clay County have some of the best biking trails, but it also has the best fly-fishing and flat water in the area, according to readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors.
During the Jan. 2 session of Cherokee County Superior Court the Honorable Judge William H.
Sports
A pair of Western Carolina women’s track & field team members claimed individual titles on the final day of the ETSU Invitational.
Nigel Grant scored 22 points to lead the University of North Carolina at Pembroke men's basketball team to a 90-74 Peach Belt Conference victory over Young Harris College Saturday (Jan.
1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win
Free Local Publications
Obituaries
Garland Edwin “Junior” White, 75, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in a Chattanooga, Tenn. hospital.
At the grand age of 96, Melvin Bitter passed away from this earthly life to his long anticipated heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Robert "Butch" Staton, 71, of Hayesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Clay County Care Center.
Clay County Progress
Mailing Address: PO Box 828, Hayesville, NC 28904
Physical Address: 43 Main Street, Hayesville, NC 28904
Phone: 828-389-8431
Fax: 828-389-9997