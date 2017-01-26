1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

Progress photo by Linda Hagberg

Blues legend to take center stage at Peacock

This old school blues band, Mac Arnold played to a full house at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville last year and was gracious enough to accept our offer to play for us again at 7 p
Strides made

The Clay County Communities Revitalization Association has received financial commitment from Clay County native Ron Beal to help restore its historic downtown courthouse, according to a news relea

Care Center residents enjoy basketball game

Residents of Clay County Care Center sat court side to support local basketball team, the Young Harris Mountain Lions.

Glover Picks Up Five Commitments for 2017 Recruiting Class

Western Carolina women’s volleyball head coach Karen Glover announced five signees for the 2017 incoming class including one early enrollee.

Men’s Basketball Falls to Hot Shooting Bulldogs

The Bulldogs of Samford University shot 60.4 percent from the field Thursday night to pull away from the Catamounts of Western Carolina, 82-63, in Birmingham.

WCU Tennis Drops Match to Mountain Rival Appalachian State

The Western Carolina University women’s tennis team traveled to former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State Thursday afternoon to take on the Mountaineers.

Clayton Ringler Sr.

Clayton Ringler Sr., 87, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at his residence.

William Fred McCray

William Fred McCray, 89, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in an Asheville hospital. He was born March 18, 1927 to Willard Burton McCray and Tilda Elizabeth McCray.

Roger John Kriessler

Roger John Kriessler, 99, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in a Blairsville, Ga. hospital.

