1. Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 final score: Green Bay holds off late-game Dallas rally for 34-31 win

News Stories
A plan by the federal government to haul weapons-grade liquid nuclear waste through western North Carolina may be on hold pending a ruling by a Washington, D.C. judge.
On Monday, Anthony Cavallucci, Warning Coordination Meterologist of the National Weather Service of Morristown, Tenn.
This old school blues band, Mac Arnold played to a full house at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville last year and was gracious enough to accept our offer to play for us again at 7 p
Sports
Before I dive into this week’s topic, let me first say that I realize school sports are my bread and butter and most of you read the sports pages to see how the Yellow Jackets are doing.
The Hayesville Junior Varsity men traveled to Murphy on Friday, Jan. 27 and dropped a 37-21 decision to the Bulldogs. HHS fell behind 15-6 after the first period of play.
Western Carolina women’s volleyball head coach Karen Glover announced five signees for the 2017 incoming class including one early enrollee.
Free Local Publications
Obituaries
Clayton Ringler Sr., 87, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at his residence.
William Fred McCray, 89, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in an Asheville hospital. He was born March 18, 1927 to Willard Burton McCray and Tilda Elizabeth McCray.
Roger John Kriessler, 99, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in a Blairsville, Ga. hospital.
Clay County Progress
Mailing Address: PO Box 828, Hayesville, NC 28904
Physical Address: 43 Main Street, Hayesville, NC 28904
Phone: 828-389-8431
Fax: 828-389-9997