Death under investigation

A 50-year-old grandmother and mother of two was discovered dead Saturday morning on the roadside of Highway 64 W, near Fort Hembree Road in Hayesville. Angelica “Angel” Marie Grant, of Dahlonega, Ga., is believed to have died the night before while walking along the roadside where she was apparently struck by a motor vehicle that left the scene.

Angelica Marie Grant

Grant was found by a local resident about 10 feet from the road around 7 a.m. Saturday. Her autopsy revealed that she sustained four fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to Clay County Sheriff Bobby Deese.

It is unclear why Grant was on foot in the dark, rain-soaked evening; however, Deese said she had been released from custody at the detention center at 7:05 p.m. Grant had been charged with misdemeanor driving on a non-impaired revoked license. She is believed to have died around 7:45 p.m. at the site less than a mile from the jail.

When asked why the woman was on foot, Deese said he did not know. “When anyone is released from custody, we open the doors and let them go.” While the sheriff’s office assisted in the apparent accident, the Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Attempts to reach Trooper Clint Rogers were unsuccessful at press time, but Deese confirmed the Highway Patrol had interviewed a person in connection to the investigation.

A former resident of Murphy and Saginaw, Mich., Grant is remembered as a “wonderful person who lit up the room.” She loved to read, knit, seek adventure and especially, spend time with her grandchildren, according to her obituary. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Jones of Saginaw, Mich., and a son, Alexander Ross, of Murphy. She has three grandchildren.