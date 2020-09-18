On-demand streaming has perks

Body

For TV viewers, the ability to watch a favorite show during a convenient time has been an ever-developing process. The first way was to program a VCR to record, but if the date or time was wrong, what was supposed to be the latest episode of “Days of Our Lives” could end up being a re-run of “Bill Dance Outdoors.” Tivo came along and allowed viewers to record digitally but had space limitation.



Now, thanks to streaming platforms, viewers are no longer responsible for recording content. Instead, a few clicks of the remote can offer every episode of must-see programming. The most recent programming can be found on subscription based services.

While Netflix is the original and most well-known on-demand streaming service, the company may not meet the needs of your family. Other paid options include Hulu, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney+.

Hulu offers live TV but their on-demand service is their bread and butter. With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Hulu is one of the biggest bargains in the streaming world. The cheapest plan offers viewers the ability to watch ad-supported TV shows from all the major networks and movies. While the lowest tier does not offer live TV, most new episodes of a show are archived the day after airing.



If you are an Amazon Prime member, you are already signed up for a streaming service. Users of the popular online shopping website often subscribe to Amazon Prime for $8.99 per month to utilize perks such as free and faster shipping. Included in that subscription is a pass to Amazon’s streaming service. Viewers can expect to find programming options from the major networks. Prime also offers the ability to digitally rent or buy episodes of movies not included with their Prime memberships.



Possibly the most anticipated streaming platform was Disney+. Collectors of Disney VHS tapes and DVDs no longer had to come up with new storage options as all content was now in one place online. Disney has done a great job of archiving everything from the first Mickey Mouse cartoon to more recent blockbuster movies. For $6.99 per month, fans of the media giant can watch original programming along with franchises purchased by Disney. “Star Wars” fans have every movie at their fingertips and followers of “The Simpsons” can binge watch Homer’s hilarity. In a new venture, Disney premiered its live-action remake of “Mulan” exclusively on its streaming platform for an additional fee.



Not sure which one to choose? Hulu and Amazon Prime offer free trials but Disney requires viewers to commit to a one month subscription. However, at the end of that month a dissatisfied customer can end the subscription penalty free.

Next week’s article on streaming TV will focus on free on-demand options.



