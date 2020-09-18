Drive-thru rabies clinic slated locally

Body

Whiskey River Large Animal Mobile Vet will be holding a drive-thru Rabies Clinic at the Clay County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Services that will be offered will be distemper/parvo, puppy parvo/distemper, feline distemper, feline leukemia and rabies vaccinations for both cats and dogs. In order to receive a three-year rabies vaccine, proof of current one-year vaccine must be shown. We will also be offering heartworm testing, microchipping and a limited supply of bordetella vaccine.



To ensure your safety as well as the staff’s safety due to COVID-19, upon arrival remain in your car, all paperwork and vaccinations will be done at your car. Mask or face covering will be required.

All receipts for payment, proof of vaccinations and rabies certificates will be mailed or emailed to you within a week.

For details call (828) 361-9561 or visit the Clay County Health Department Facebook page for pricing.