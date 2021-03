Subhead Will Penland's residence moving out of city limits

Lorrie Ross • Clay County Progress Hayesville Town Councilman Will Penland attended his last council meeting as a councilman. He is moving outside of town and gave his resignation. Mayor Harry Baughn presented a small cake to Penland, along with a card.

