Job fair may help displaced employees find jobs

Body

Representatives from seven local manufacturing companies are being brought together by NC Works Career Center of Murphy and Clay County government as a way to help displaced Southwire employees find new jobs.

The Manufacturers Job Fair will be held in the Clay County Courthouse Multi-purpose Room on Courthouse Drive in Hayesville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, April 3. The job fair’s first hour, from 9-10 a.m. will be exclusively for former employees of Southwire. Once Southwire employees have had the opportunity to explore employment options, the job fair will be open to the general public.

Local manufacturing companies represented will include: Advanced Digital Cable, Corrugated Replacements, Industrial Opportunities Incorporated, Manpower (for Snap-On), Moog, Panel Built and TEAM Industries. In addition, representatives of Tri-County Community College will be available to discuss the college’s short and long-term training options. Other Clay County community resources will be there.

On January 30, Southwire announced its Clay County plant would be closing March 31, after more than five years in the community. The announcement from the company’s Director of communications and Employee Engagement Ashley Bush said the local plant employs approximately 45 employees. Bush said Southwire has about 7,500 employees in 33 plants, ten customer service centers and multiple sales and support offices around the world.

“This decision is not a reflection on the people, the quality or the performance of the facility, nor is it one we take lightly,” Southwire’s president and CEO Rich Stinson said in the January 30 press release. “As we look at our long-term strategy, we must ensure we are properly aligned to make the best use of our facilities and best meet the needs of our customers.”

Some employees were eligible to bid on open positions and transfer to another facility within the company.

Severance packages were being offered to employees eligible for positions, but who do not want to transfer to one of Southwire’s other locations.

Southwire arrived in Clay County in 2014 after acquiring Coleman Cable and adding it to its array of manufacturing plants. Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers.

In addition, Southwire and its subsidiaries also manufacture metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility products, OEM wire products and engineered products. Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. Wire and cable products manufactured in Hayesville will be moved to other Southwire plants.

A public service announcement from Tom Brownback, Career Cen- ter Manager at NCWorks Career Center shared more details. “If you’ve been considering a career in manufacturing, you will not want to miss this opportunity to talk to representatives from each of these seven manufacturers.”

Career advisors from NC Works will assist with paper applications, along with online applications and web site information for each employer.

NC Works Career Center at Tri County Community College is with the Division of Workforce Solutions. “If anyone needs help preparing a resume, completing a paper application or completing the online application for any of these employers before the event, you are welcome to stop by the NCWorks Career Center at 800 West US Hwy 64 in Murphy,” Brownback added. “We will also be able to provide assistance with any other job search needs you may have.”

Call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 837-7407 for details.