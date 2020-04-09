Local joins mask-making effort

Body

With the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many around the country are doing what they can to help keep the supply chain going. Social media has helped spread the effort to Jennifer Carter here in Clay County, who joined the cause. A member of the medical profession herself, Carter said she learned of the supply shortage at Dr. Jason Shook's Family Dentistry where she works.

"The last day we were open was Thursday, March 19 and there was a discussion about masks and gloves being on back order," Carter said.

At home and wanting to make a difference, Carter saw Facebook posts of people making masks and decided she would at least give it a try. Carter shared that she is no stranger to crafts saying, "I am always doing a craft of some sort. I crochet, make wreaths, earrings and I even did all of the floral arrangements for our son’s wedding back in the fall."

Even though Carter had crafting experience, she didn't have a sewing machine. She ordered one online only to find out days later that the item was out of stock. Not willing to give up, she used the Walmart pick-up app to purchase one and her husband, Mark, picked it up for her.

Clearing that first hurdle, Carter found herself starring at another roadblock. She didn't know how to use the machine. Thanks to YouTube and Pinterest, she was able to find a mask design she felt comfortable making and went to work. On Thursday, April 2 Carter made her first attempt. By Friday night, she felt confident enough to start making masks to help people out. Once she put the word out she was making masks, Carter says the response was tremendous. "I posted on Facebook for any friends, family or health care workers that needed a mask to let me know and wow. My phone was blowing up with private messages and texts. I told Mark, ‘I hope I haven't bit off more than I can chew." So Carter got to work.

The process begins by ironing the material first, then cutting the mask pattern out followed by clipping the three layers together with the elastic pieces and then sew it all together. The layers are made up of tightly woven cotton and a filtering material. For her masks, Carter uses flannel as the filter. “It probably takes roughly 30 minutes or so to do one mask,” Carter said. “I actually do it in groups to keep things rolling.”

As of Monday, April 6 Carter had made approximately 40 masks with around 70 more ordered for doctors’ offices, elderly neighbors, friends with compromised immune systems and a few friends still out trying to make a living.

“So far my masks are be- ing used by a postal delivery person, the Heart Center in Blairsville, a pharmacist, an in home health care provider and several family and friends to make the Ingles run a little safer.” Carter even takes precautions in the delivery of her masks. “They are delivered in ziplock bags to porches and mailboxes.”

The new mask maker says she’s happy to be able to do a small part for her community. “Everyone has asked how much I am charging for each mask and the answer is no charge because thats not why I am doing them. This is something I can do and wanted to do to help. The way I see it is there may be a day that myself or family is in need of something and it just all comes back around.”

Carter was quick to share that her masks are not replacements for the official medical masks that are in short supply. “These masks are not a replacement for the ones needed and used in the hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients and although I can’t make a difference there, at least these can help keep those type masks available where they are needed.”

Some might see the backlog of orders as an unwanted job, but not Carter. “I am so thankful and blessed on so many aspects. I am, as many are, worried about our health and frustrated about missing a vacation, not seeing my family or concerned on how this is going to hurt our small businesses and local families. I hope this gives something positive back.”

Several others in our area have joined Carter and the effort to provide masks to those who need them. Actress Andie MacDowell once said “There is a comfortable feeling in small towns.” Thanks to folks like Carter and others who are doing their part in these unsettling times, we can all feel that comfort.