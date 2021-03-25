Narcan distribution set for Saturday

(Regina Cothren • Photo submitted) Stephanie Almeida, of Smoky Mountain Harm Reduction, brought Narcan kits to give free in Clay County on Saturday, March 20. She will be back from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 27 at Oak Forest UMC, 990 Oak Forest Road in Hayesville. Almeida (center) stands with People of Clay CARE board member Debbi Tucker, left, and Stacie Ledford from Rock Bottom Recovery and Support, right.

When Stephanie Almeida, of Smoky Mountain Harm Reduction, heard Clay County and the surrounding areas had several accidental overdose deaths in less than two weeks, she knew she needed to do…