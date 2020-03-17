North Carolina to Close Restaurants and Bars for Dine-In Customers, Allow Takeout and Delivery Operations to Continue

Body

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a media briefing today at 2 pm. At that briefing, Governor Cooper will announce a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.



The order is expected to be effective by 5 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.