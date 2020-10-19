Ready, set, vote!

(Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) Board of Elections Deputy Director, Patty Swanson, prepares a handicap accessible voting booth in preparation for early voting which begins Thursday, Oct. 15. Voters can take advantage of early voting on the square at 54 Church Street.

Early one-stop voting opens Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Clay County Board of Elections office on the square in Hayesville. It continues through Saturday, Oct. 31. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m…