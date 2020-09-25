Rec Department ramps up options

  • (Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) When finished, groups will be able to reserve the outdoor volleyball court. Construction is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
    (Travis Dockery • Clay County Progress) When finished, groups will be able to reserve the outdoor volleyball court. Construction is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
Clay County residents looking to burn off pandemic pounds can take advantage of the many physical activities offered by the Clay County Recreation Department. Last week the workout center reopened…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.