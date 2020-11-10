Repairs underway after Progress internet servers shut down

Body

As if a global pandemic and polarized political campaigns weren’t enough, Clay County Progress internet system failed in the wee hours of last Friday morning, Nov. 6. The Progress relies on its parent company, Community Newspapers, Inc.’s (CNI) servers located in Athens.

“As soon as we learned our servers failed due to a breach,” said CNI President Dink NeSmith, “we launched an immediate investigation. A team of experts is working feverishly to have new servers operational.”

CNI’s two dozen newspapers in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida rely heavily on these servers to transmit emails and other information over the internet. We know this disruption is a major inconvenience for our readers, our advertisers and our associates. We apologize for the disruption. You can be sure that we are doing everything possible to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are developing work-around ways to keep lines of communication open, according to Progress Publisher Becky Long.

As soon as more information is learned, the newspaper will provide an update in print and on our website: wwwclaycountyprogress.com. The technology issues will not affect the publication of the Progress.