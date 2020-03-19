Residents adapting to ‘new norm’

Body

Clay County residents appear to be heeding warnings and mandates coming down from the federal and state levels. In addition to multiple cancellations, restaurants have been ordered to close their dining area and remain open for carry-out and deliveries only.

“We’ll just do it and see how it goes,” said E.J. Caiazzo of Angelo’s Downtown Pizza.

Much of the Italian restaurant’s busi- ness is take-out, but they are used to having a sizable lunch crowd in-house.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. In Clay County a majority of the restaurant spokespersons said they would not close because offer take-out.

Regarding grocery shopping, Ingles Manager Brian Dyer acknowledged it had been chaotic at times, but said the Hayesville store has not been notified of any shortages.

“The warehouse is allotting as much as they can,” Dyer said referring to the Black Mountain Ingles facility. “They’re delivering as fast as they can.”

Ingles has limited purchases on a few

items. Customers may purchase only two each of any size milk, toilet paper packages and sanitizer.

“Obviously, we’re going to run short those sanitizer. Those will go to hospitals first,” he said.

In short, it appears there’s no reason to over-react.

Ingles’ regular shipment days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Per- ishables are delivered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In the meantime, Ingles is conducting its mandatory three-year reset which involves moving products around and cleaning the store.