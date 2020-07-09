Small Town Main Street continues planning events

Subhead By: Sandy Zimmerman / Guest writer

•Curt Wheeler Mike Plummer, owner of Nocturnal, gave Sherry Adams, of the North Carolina Department of Commerce, a tour of his building which was renovated with help from the Solutions Fund available through North Carolina Small Town Main Street.

It was quiet around the Hayesville square on Friday, July 3 to start the holiday weekend but Nocturnal Brewing, Angelo's, and Black Dog Tavern were open for inside dining or take out. Sherry Adams…