Social workers help foster young lives

(Lorrie Ross • Clay County Progress) Clay County Social Work Supervisor of Foster Care and Adult Services Courtney Robertson, on left, has worked in Clay County four years. Nicole Byrnes, Foster Home Licensing and Adoption Social Worker, came to work in Clay County in January, but has worked in child welfare for 13 years.

“Be the village for foster kids.” Nicole Byrne quoted as she, Courtney Robertson and Todd Goins explained ways anyone can impact the lives of foster children. Clay County had 12 children enter the…