Southwire Announces Closure of Hayesville Plant

Hayesville, NC – January 30, 2020: As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Hayesville, NC manufacturing facility, effective March 31.

The Hayesville Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and employs approximately 45 employees. Manufacturing of the wire and cable products currently made in Hayesville will be moved to other Southwire plants.

“This decision is not a reflection on the people, the quality or the performance of the facility, nor is it one we take lightly,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “As we look at our long-term strategy, we must ensure we are properly aligned to make the best use of our facilities and best meet the needs of our customers.”

Eligible employees will have the opportunity to bid on open positions within the company. Eligible employees who do not wish to transfer to another Southwire facility will be offered severance packages.

“We will ensure that those affected are treated with dignity and respect during this transition,” said Stinson. “As we move forward, we will not waver in our focus to deliver sustainable solutions that drive continuous improvement for our customers, our markets, our employees and our communities.”