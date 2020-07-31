Spotlight on essential workers: Department of Social Services

Lorrie Ross • Clay County Progress North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has officially designated child protective and adult protective services social workers as first responders. Clay County’s Child Protective Services Social Workers, from left, Jennifer White, Katie Brown, Jeryl Holbrook and CPS supervisor Haven Phillips. Scott Whitaker was not present for the photo.

First responders do not always wear uniforms and shiny badges; nor do they always rush to emergencies in fast vehicles with flashing lights and sirens blaring. Some first responders are soft-spoken…