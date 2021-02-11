Town Board nixes zoning change for group projects

(Lorrie Ross • Clay County Progress) CCCRA representative Paul Price points to the aerial photo of Hayesville to show where the organization wants to place a new sign for the Beal Center. The February meeting of Hayesville’s Town Council began by resuming business which had been tabled in their previous meeting. In January, the council had asked for information about building… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.