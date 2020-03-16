Update on services available to Senior Citizens in light of COVID-19 concerns:

Body

This is a reminder to any senior citizen that needs extra help with food or essentials that the following programs are available to assist:

Clay County Food Pantry

2278 Hinter Center Road Hayesville, NC 28904

Emergency Contact: Fred Sickel: (828) 361-6202

Pick up is on Friday only from 9:00am to 1:00pm

*Clay County Transportation is available for food to be delivered if needed

Matt’s Ministry

123 WJ Cabe Road Hayesville, NC 28904

Emergency Contact: Sharon Hayden: (828) 361-6441

Pick up is on Saturday from 10:00am to 12:00pm

*Delivery is available to senior citizens if needed

The Food Pantries will be utilizing a drive-thru distribution method for those who are picking up food to limit contact.

The Food Pantries are in need of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, bar soap, and kleenex. Anyone wishing to donate can drop off these supplies to Clay County Health and Human Services Agency (DSS office) at 119 Courthouse Drive Hayesville, NC 28904.

The Senior Center will remain open, but all the congregate meals will be delivered. The Senior Center group activities will be suspended until further notice. If you have questions, you may contact Kathy Tant or Marie Rice at the Senior Center at: (828) 389-9271.

Should you have additional questions or need assistance, you may contact Clay County Health and Human Services Agency (DSS) at (828) 389-6301 and ask for Lisa, Jim, or Todd.