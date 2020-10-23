Voters flock to vote

Clay County Election Board worker Linda Hagberg helps keep the line flowing during Thursday’s opening day of One-Stop voting in Hayesville. Lines of mostly masked voters stretched to the end of the sidewalk most of the day, at times inching around the corner of Church and Main.

The line began to form as early as 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 as voters waited for one-stop to get underway at the Clay County Board of Elections office in Hayesville. After the doors opened at 8 a…