Subhead Veterans host solemn ceremony commemorating Sept. 11, 2001

(Becky Long • Clay County Progress) George Lee American Legion 532 Commander Joe Buckner salutes as Dwight McClure and Phil Cantley conduct the folding of the American flag. The Legion hosted a 9/11 memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park Friday morning.

At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001 hijackers on American Airlines Flight 11 crashed a plane into the World Trade Center, killing all on board and hundreds inside the building. That attack led by al Qaeda…