White Christmas 2020

As if it was a scene from a movie, a peppering of snow began to fall in the tri state area in the afternoon hours of Christmas Eve. The frozen precipitation was no surprise but the total amount caught many off guard.

Forecasts for the holiday called for a quarter of an inch to an inch in our area, but that total was easily surpassed by dark on Thursday, Dec. 24. Christmas day saw a break in the clouds long enough for an amazing sunrise over the winter wonderland before the gray again took over.

Periodic snow showers added to snow totals across the region. With high temperatures failing to reach the 32 degree mark, the white blanket was the backdrop for festive photos throughout the day.

According to Blue Ridge Mountain EMC the heavy, the wet, heavy snow caused trees and tree limbs to fall on power lines which caused outages. Crews were dispatched to re-establish electricity to the affected areas and remained on call.

The winter weather also played a factor is several traffic accidents. Curvy mountain roads do not do well with snowy and icy conditions. With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, many had already cancelled their travel plans for the holiday which most likely cut into the accident numbers.

Another unforeseen benefit of COVID-19 restrictions came in the form of virtual Christmas Eve worship services. Many of the churches in Clay County have begun offering online versions of their services since the pandemic began. Some churches were able to broadcast services with minimal staff while some pastors conducted online services from their homes.

Cold temperatures allowed the fallen snow to stick around through the weekend. North-facing slopes still showed evidence of the white Christmas on Monday, Dec. 28.

With highs forecasted to be in the 60s New Year”s day, the winter playground will be just a fond memory until, like Frosty, it comes back again someday.