Play features both first-time and veteran actors

New faces will grace the stage for the 2020 season opener at the Peacock in Hayesville. It’s the first Peacock appearance for four cast members — and two of them are making their acting debut in the British farce, “Out of Order.”

According to the playwright, casting is vital, requiring actors with the technique, stamina, precision and dexterity that farce demands.

Leading actor Max Beard has performed from New York City to Los Angeles, most recently appearing in more than 50 productions at the Blue Ridge Community Theater.

“I’ve done lots of farces and I love them,” Beard said. “This ‘screwball comedy’ has the most lines I’ve ever had to learn. My previous record was 350 lines. This time it’s more than 650.”

First-time actor Joshua Sellers plays Ronnie, the angry husband. “Ronnie is the ‘resident rhinoceros’ — capricious and loud, but insecure,” said Sellers.

Renee Lamance is also making her debut. The real- life massage therapist and educator said, “There’s more to the writing than just the lines. You’ve got to embody what the character is going through.”

The other fresh face is Larry Johnson, of Hiawassee, Ga. New to the Peacock, he’s performed in community theater at Snellville, Ga.

“It’s a challenge to be pompous, stern and uptight — the opposite of my personality. I love it when my character loses it, screaming at people,” Johnson explained.

Rounding out the cast of veteran actors are Jon Jordan, David Layfield, Richard Cary, Jessica Gentry, Brittany Redding and Meredith Legg-Grady. Read more about them next week.

“Out of Order” runs March 6-8 and 13-15 at the Peacock, 301 Church St., Hayesville.

Friday and Saturday perfor- mances are at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Seating is reserved and tickets are on sale now: $22 for adults,

$9 for students, with group discounts available.

To purchase tickets, call (828) 389-2787 or visit the office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; visit the website at: www.thepeacocknc.org; or stop by Tiger’s Mercantile on the Square. Season packages are still available.