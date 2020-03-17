Public meetings for Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision cancelled

Body

All Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March have been cancelled at this time. This would include the Brasstown meeting on March 19.



We remain committed to public involvement in forest management. Information and presentations from the cancelled open houses will be provided through our website and social media.



We encourage you to visit our website which has a lot of information about the proposed plan and draft environmental impact statement: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.