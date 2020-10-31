Students, teachers earn recognition

Hayesville High School students Michelle Pegues and Brady Shook tied for first place in the youth logo design contest held by People of Clay CARE. The students' logos were com- bined into one logo for the coalition. School Superintendent Dale Cole presented the students with their certificates and awards from the prevention coalition.
