BRMEMC Lobby and Drive Thru Remains Closed Through April 30

Body

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Blue Ridge Mountain EMC will continue to keep its lobby and drive thru closed through Thursday, April 30. This is in response to federal recommendations and guidelines for social distancing, and discontinuance of non-essential services.

BRMEMC continues to offer support to its Members by phone at (706) 379-3121, email Customer.Service@brmemc.com and online at brmemc.com. Dispatch personnel are still available 24/7 for reporting power outages and crews will remain on call to resolve outages and work on essential tasks. BRMEMC will continue to evaluate its daily operations including new construction projects. Please be advised that linemen and crews will be adhering to social distancing of at least six feet from anyone they come in contact, and ask that the community respects this buffer. This time of year is when severe weather begins to occur and BRMEMC’s linemen and crews need to remain as healthy as possible and able to perform their essential duties.

BRMEMC made the call in mid-March to temporarily suspend disconnects for non-payments through May 1. Discussions and plans are being made on how to handle the recovery of these debts using guidance from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), our rate regulator, as well as federal and state governments. This is a very fluid situation and BRMEMC will respond and act appropriately, in accordance with governing authorities, and in the best interest of our Members.

BRMEMC’s broadband department will continue to maintain its current network and support of its customers. At this time, there will be no installs inside homes and only fiber splicing to the outside of the residence. There are nine (9) free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout our service territory that can be utilized by students, teachers, families and others working remotely. The locations of the Wi-Fi hotspots can be found at brmemc.com.

BRMEMC will continue to work diligently to maintain the power grid and respond quickly and efficiently to power outages. We appreciate your patience and support during this unprecedented time.

For more information on BRMEMC’s lobby and drive thru closure, customer service and free Wi-Fi hotspots visit brmemc.com.