Clay County Care Center employee tested for COVID-19

At 5:30 pm on 16 APR 2020 the Clay County Health Department was made aware that a staff member of the Clay County Care Center had fallen ill and had presented to the Emergency Room at Erlanger Western Carolina with clinical symptoms consistent with COVID-19. A rapid COVID-19 test was given to the patient and that test was negative, however the attending physician as well as other consulting physicians agreed that they were moving forward with this as a presumptive positive and sent off for a confirmatory COVID-19 test.

Following the most current guidance for presumptive positives as defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, all presumptive positives are handled as if they are true positives until a confirmatory test comes back as negative.

Due to the nature of this facility being a skilled nursing facility with multiple live-in residents; the Care Center’s Medical Director, Executive Director, and the Clay County Health Department Staff decided to err on the side of caution and be proactive in assuring we are doing what is best for the health of the community and doing preemptive COVID-19 testing for all staff and residents. Testing began within 5 hours of the initial notification from the hospital to the Health Department and extensive coordination happened in a tight time frame from all parties involved to assure all state guidance and recommendations are followed.

The Clay County Care Center has notified all employees and 98% of families where most appropriate - leaving messages for the rest. All contacted have been most appreciative of these efforts, and testing will be completed by the afternoon of April 17.

Scott Alexander, Executive Director for the Care Center, wants to stress that any families that might have any further questions can reach out at any time.

The Clay County Health Department is working diligently on this matter, and more information will be forthcoming.