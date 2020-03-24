Food Pantry Update

Body

The Clay County Food Pantry is beginning to experience a food shortage, while more people are being served each week. More than 300 clients utilized the drive through food distribution the pantry began last week to maintain social distancing, but the pantry's food sources have had to reduce what they can provide. To help address the issue, food collection boxes have been placed inside Hayesville's Ingles so people may donate an extra can or two of vegetables, fruit or another food item. More information will be shared in the March 26 Clay County Progress.