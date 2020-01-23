Mac Arnold is back at the Peacock Saturday, Feb. 8

Body

Don’t miss out on this old school blues band, purchase tickets for Mac Arnold and a Plate Full O’ Blues at the Peacock Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. His music will make you move and feel at the same time. He sold out last year at the Peacock and is on his way to repeat this year. Arnold has played with legendary blues artists like Muddy Waters; he also has worked with The Temptations and BB King.

He has donated back a portion of his proceeds to the Peacock each year and this year is no different. The band has Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals; Max Hightower on keyboards, harmonica, guitar, bass and vocals; Tex Sherard on drums and vocals and, of course, Arnold on vocals, bass and his legendary Gas Can Guitars.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $25 for students. Get your tickets early because they are going fast. Tickets are available at: www.thepeacocknc.org. Stop by our theater between 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301 Church Street or call the box office at (828) 389-2787. Tickets may also be purchased at Tiger’s Department Store.