Santa comes to town

Lotte Jones, 5, gazes into Santa’s eyes during his recent visit to the Clay County Schools campus. Like Jones, numerous children greeted the jolly good man via a drive-thru visit hosted by the school. They received treats and dropped off their wish lists. Santa shared his list with the newspaper this week. Letters to Santa from our schools’ Pre-K through second grades appear in this edition’s C section, along with more photos from the drive-thru visit with Santa.