Scam Alert

A scammer has been calling local residents stating they are with Moore Insurance and are asking for personal information. This is an attempt to steal your identity or bank account information. Do not give them any personal information or make a payment to them. I was alerted of this scam by a customer, and I called the number and spoke with an Abigail who said she was calling from the Philippines and hung up on me when I questioned her. I have reported this scam to the Sheriff’s Office and to the Department of Insurance.



Moore Insurance is open for business, but we are now conducting business over the phone until the coronavirus crisis is over. We have provided mail drop boxes at each of offices to make your payment or give us correspondence.



We truly appreciate our customers and please call our office at 828-389-4000 if you receive this call.