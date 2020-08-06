WWII Veteran turns 95

Lorrie Ross • Clay County Progress Longtime Clay County resident, Oscar Gouveia, celebrated his 95th birthday on Monday, Aug. 3. The Navy veteran told stories about being stationed in England during World War II and shared anecdotes about some of his fellow Navy men. Gouveia sits with a photo of himself in uniform, taken by a photographer he often assisted in developing film. In addition, he has his official discharge papers and letters from President Harry S. Truman and Massachusetts Governor Maurce Tobin.