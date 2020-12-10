Body

Aden Edward Martin crossed over the river Jordan into the open arms of our Lord and Savior on Dec. 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 16, 1926.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harve Aden Martin and Etta Mae Jones Martin; siblings, Zed, Della Mae, Walter and William Martin and Rachel Martin Hodge.

He is survived by his brothers, Melvin and Richard Martin, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, greatnephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

His dream of playing professional baseball, as a pitcher, started his lifetime love of the game. He was on the farm team for the Washington Senators until injury moved him to the next chapter of his life. He generously helped support the Martin home place in Hayesville while he was away in the U.S. Army, as a drill instructor and then later in McAdenville at Pharr Yarns in the 1950 and 60’s.

After retiring from Pharr Yarns he returned to his love of the earth and all things that grow. He grew anything into better and bigger, tomatoes, corn, peppers, pumpkins, if it was able to be grown, he could grow it. He won so many awards for his efforts, including Farmer of the Year. His hands were responsible for feeding so many and planting seeds of love and strength.

He never married but was responsible for the growth of so many children and adults into better examples for the generations to come. Many exciting moments were shared with his brothers and their children at his ole fishing hole. He could make the ordinary into extraordinary with his knowledge and willingness to share his life with others. He was a great supporter of his family and friends.

Many laughs were shared with him at reunions, gatherings, on the porch of his house, anywhere he was. He was so witty and smart. Music was always near and dear to him, the sound of a mandolin, guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass fiddle, harmonica and even homemade instruments if no other item was around.

While he was in McAdenville, he stayed with his Uncle Posey and joined South Point Freewill Baptist Church. He sang with Glen Russell’s group, the South Point Trio, for many years until he returned to the good earth of Clay County. His love of his Savior led him to be a founding member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was an Elder of the Church for many years until his passing.

His church family was so dear to him, he loved them so much and will see them again. He was a solider for Christ everywhere he went, preaching and being an example and disciple for Christ. The Family will receive visitors at First Freewill Baptist Church in Hayesville 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The funeral will follow. Graveside will be performed following the service at Martin Hill Baptist Church. Pallbearers are Dennis and Mike Martin, Chad Hodges, Jake Garretson, Ernest Rodgers and Jeff Cook.

The family asks any memorials to be made to First Freewill Baptist Church of Hayesville. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.