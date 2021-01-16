Body

Alysha Brooke Brock, 29, of Dawsonville, Ga., passed away Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021 following a sudden illness. She was born on Aug. 20, 1991. Alysha was a lifelong resident of Dawson County and graduate of Dawson County High School, class of 2009. A hard worker, Alysha worked at CVS in Dawsonville for a number of years and most recently worked at Digestive Care Associates.

She enjoyed hiking and kayaking but more than anything she loved her children. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Billieann McDaniel; grandfathers, Jacky McDaniel, Darrell Adams, Jr.; grandfather in law, Oliver Brock.

Surviving are her husband, J.B. Brock, of Dawsonville; daughters, Alana Grace and Amelia Mae Brock; mother and father, Patti and Darrell “Tiny” Adams, of Hayesville; sister and brother in law, Taylor and Blake Brown, of Blairsville, Ga.; grandmothers, Janet Adams, of Hayesville, and Marie Durham, of Dawsonville; father-in-law, Johnny Brock; mother- inlaw, Lisa Jean Odom, of Tennessee; grandmotherin-law, Mildred Brock, of Dawsonville; and many other relatives.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Bottoms and Pastor Chris Rumfelt officiated. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to assist in the care of Alysha’s beloved daughters. Donations may be given to Bearden Funeral Home and will be delivered to the family. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Ga,: www. beardenfuneralhome.com was in charge of the arrangements.