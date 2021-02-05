Body

Arthur Harvey Smith, 82, of Hayesville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was born in Cherokee County, N.C. to the late Neulan and Bonnie Brooks Smith. Arthur was a driver for Coble Milk. He was a United States Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen, Jim and John Smith; sister, Kate Graves; and a daughter-inlaw, Wendy Ledford. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jean Smith; sons, Jeff Ledford and Jennifer Cruse and Victor Smith; sisters, Ann Taylor and Margaret Fellers; several nieces and nephews; and a grand-dog, Sadie.

A funeral service was held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Rev. Derek Tilley officiated. Burial was in Many Forks Baptist Church Cemetery in Young Harris, Ga. Pallbearers were Ronald, Roy and Marvin Gibson, Kevin Ray, Jeff Martin and Bobby Shook. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Rumfelt and Daniel Martin.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at TownsonRose Funeral Home Chapel, of Hayesville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E. South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com was in charge of all arrangements.