Audrey Duckworth Anderson, 85, of Hayesville, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was a native and lifetime resident of Clay County. She was a 1954 graduate of Hayesville High School. Audrey then moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. where she worked for Hamilton National Bank and attended banking school. She returned to Hayesville to work with Citizens Bank which later became Wachovia. Audrey then worked for Bank of Hiawassee for the next 28 years until retiring as an assistant vice president and manager of the Bank of Hiawassee in Young Harris in 2003. She had worked for a total of 47 years in banking.

Audrey volunteered alongside her husband with the Georgia Mountain Fair for more than 50 years. She attended Chatuge Church of God where she played the organ. She enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and going to the thrift store. Audrey was a people person and had helped many young people get their start through the bank.

She was the daughter of the late James Calton and Ilah Violet Sanders Duckworth. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James C. Duckworth Jr. and Raymond Edgar Duckworth; a sister, Della Mae Glosson; and five younger siblings.

Surviving is the love of her life, who she married in 1964, Jack Anderson; a sister, Ruth Evans, of Ashburn, Ga.; 10 nieces and nine nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6 in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville with the Revs. Lyndon Anderson, Rob Sizemore and Dr. Arthur Duckworth officiating. The service was live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/iviefh. The interment was in Eagle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bill Glosson, Marty Duckworth, Harold Gilliland, David, Jamie and Arthur Duckworth. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Ledford, John Coates and Greg Fiddler.

The family received friends prior to the services from 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, March at the Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Audrey Anderson to Eagle Fork Cemetery Flower Fund, C/O Debra Burch, 198 Burnt School House Road, Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome.com was in charge of all arrangements.