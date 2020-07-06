Body

Austin Taylor Hawkins, 18, of Hiwassee Dam, was called home by his Lord and Savior Thursday June 25, 2020. He was a native and lifetime resident of Hiwassee Dam. Austin was a 2020 graduate of Hiwassee Dam High School, where he was a member of the shooting team. He enjoyed hunting of any kind but was a very talented turkey hunter. Austin also enjoyed fishing and searching for arrowheads. He loved his little brother Avery and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Austin is survived by his father Kevin Hawkins, of Murphy, and mother, Monica Rose Parker, and husband, Dustin, of Hayesville.

In addition to his parents Austin is survived by a sister; Raylynn Parker; two step-sisters, Alexis and Emily Parker; two step-brothers, Dustin and Nicholas Parker; maternal grandparents, Marvin Rose, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Wanda Bailey, of Hiwassee Dam; paternal grandparents, Richard and Linda Hawkins, of Hiwassee Dam; aunt, Michelle Chastain and husband, Tim, of Murphy; uncle, Justin Sharpe and family, of Murphy, and many cousins and friends also survive.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy with the Revs. Josh Ledford and Lawrence English officiating. Interment will be at Bell Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Austin’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in memory of The Hawkins Brothers to United Community Bank 116 Peachtree Street, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy: www.iviefuneralhome.com is in charge of all arrangements.