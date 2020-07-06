Body

Avery Chase Hawkins, 16, of Hiwassee Dam was called home by his Lord and Savior Thursday June 25, 2020.

Avery was a native and lifelong resident of Hiwassee Dam. He was a rising junior at Hiwassee Dam High School. Avery played baseball as a short stop, center field and was excited about being on first base for the Hiwassee Dam Eagles. Avery was a caring young man, who was always looking out for the less fortunate. He never met a stranger and was an all-around good kid. Avery looked up to his older brother, Austin and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Avery is survived by his father Kevin Hawkins, of Murphy, and mother, Monica Rose Parker, and husband, Dustin, of Hayesville.

In addition to his parents Avery is survived by a sister; Raylynn Parker, two step-sisters; Alexis and Emily Parker; two step-brothers, Dustin and Nicholas Parker; maternal grandparents, Marvin Rose, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Wanda Bailey, of Hiwassee Dam; paternal grandparents, Richard and Linda Hawkins, of Hiwassee Dam; aunt, Michelle Chastain and husband, Tim, of Murphy; uncle, Justin Sharpe and family, of Murphy, and many cousins and friends also survive.

Services will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, July 2 at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy with the Revs. Josh Ledford and Lawrence English officiating. Interment will be at Bell Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Avery’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday , July 1 at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in memory of The Hawkins Brothers to United Community Bank 116 Peachtree Street, Murphy, NC 28906.

