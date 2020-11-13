Body

Beatrice Zimmerman, 88, of Brasstown, N.C., passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born in Clay County to the late Paul and Maude Phillips Zimmerman. Bea was retired from the Continental Telephone Company of 37 years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, painting and reading.

Bea was of the Baptist faith. She has spent the past five years of her life under the loving care of Bridging the Gap Family Care Home in Hayesville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James William, Bruce Waldon and Max K. Zimmerman and sisters, Kathryn Hawkins, Frankie Wells, Elizabeth Arrowood and Edith Garrett. Bea is survived by her brothers, Phillip and Hoyt Bob Zimmerman; sister, Betty Jean Deitz and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel, of Murphy, N.C. Reverend Aud Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in the Little Brasstown Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at TownsonRose Funeral Home in Murphy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Brasstown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 12, Brasstown, N.C. 28902. Townson-Rose Funeral Home: www.townson-rose. com is in charge of all arrangements.