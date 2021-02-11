Body

Betty Lou Dailey Lewallen White, 89, of Cornelia, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Mrs. White was born Betty Lou Dailey on June 6, 1931 in the Tusquittee Community, of Hayesville, to the late Millard (Mitch) and Carrie Bell Garrison Dailey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Waymon B. Lewallen and John Roy White; son, Mitchell Lewallen; sisters: Hazel Marshall and Sally Shelton; brothers: Henry Dailey, Horace Dailey, William (Bill) Dailey and Lee Dailey.

Mrs. White was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-greatgrandmother. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Nick Waldon, of Cornelia; daughter-in-law, Gail Lewallen, of Alto, Ga.; stepsons, Johnny, Texas and Ronnie White, of Griffin, Ga.; sister, Jane Ella Patton, of Hayesville; brother and sisterin-law, Jack and Christine Dailey, of Hayesville; grandchildren and spouses,Lisa and Mike Mills, of Mt. Airy, Ga., Whittney and Justin LaHayne, of Alto, Ga., Megan and Bryan Ivie, of Cornelia, and Kyle and Emilee Waldon, of Clarkesville, Ga.; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild also survive.

A private family service is planned at the Whitfield Funeral Home North Chapel, Demorest, Ga., with the Rev. Mike Ross and Mrs. Whittney LaHayne officiaing. Interment will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillside Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 726, Cornelia, Ga. 30531. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Ga. 30535.