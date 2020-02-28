Body

Ms. Blanche Hogsed, 100, of Hiawassee, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Blanche was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. JVA and Emma Sellers Moore on Sept. 21, 1919 in Hayesville. Blanche was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, was the baby of 10 siblings and she was a true Christian lady. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a fabulous cook; she never wanted to let you leave her house hungry. She also loved shopping and quilting, especially baby quilts, but mostly loved visiting with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband,Newton Hogsed; and her nine siblings. She is survived in death by daughter, Sarah Ellis; daughters and sons-in-law, Pat (Ken) Gibson and Peggy (Doug) Kendall; son, Jeff Hogsed; grandchildren, Stan Anderson, Tammy Smith, Tiffany Painton, Chet Kendall, Jill Ledford, Jeremy Hogsed and Tyler Hogsed; 12 great- grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren which made five generations and she was extremely proud of that. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Banister-Cooper Funeral Home.

Services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bradley Thomas officiating. Internment followed at Eagle Fork Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron Waldroup, Channing Painton, Tommy Bright, Chet Kendall, Austin Anderson and Hunter Anderson.

In Lieu of flowers send donations to Eagle Fork Cemetery c/o Debra Burch 198 Burnt School House Rd. Hayesville, N.C. 28904.

Banister-Cooper Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangement for Ms. Blanche Hogsed.