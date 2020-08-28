Body

Bryan “Nibz” Walters, 30, of Brasstown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in a Murphy hospital.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1990 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He attended Boca Ciega High School before moving to Hayesville, where he graduated from Hayesville High School in 2008. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

Bryan received an associate degree from Tri-County Community College in electrical engineering. Following his education, he worked as a commercial electrician. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he began working for Angelo’s Pizza in Hayesville. Bryan had also worked alongside his father as a photographer. He enjoyed playing video games, playing guitar, listening to music and he loved his dog, Tiffany.

Surviving are his parents, Bob and Paula Walters, of Brasstown; and a brother, Travis Walters of the home.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville: www.iviefuneralhome. com is in charge of arrangements.